Ramelius Resources - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2023 - AU000000RMS4
12.09.23 23:53
Das Instrument RRZ AU000000RMS4 RAMELIUS RES LTD EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2023 The instrument RRZ AU000000RMS4 RAMELIUS RES LTD EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,7706 €
|0,7468 €
|0,0238 €
|+3,19%
|12.09./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000RMS4
|808383
|0,93 €
|0,37 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,75 €
|-4,70%
|05.09.23
|Düsseldorf
|0,7622 €
|+6,22%
|12.09.23
|Berlin
|0,7822 €
|+5,53%
|12.09.23
|Stuttgart
|0,7706 €
|+3,19%
|12.09.23
|München
|0,764 €
|+3,08%
|12.09.23
|Frankfurt
|0,7602 €
|+2,54%
|12.09.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,7839 $
|-13,26%
|08.09.23
= Realtime
