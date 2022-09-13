Erweiterte Funktionen



Oaktree Specialty Lending - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2022 - US67401P1084




13.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FFC US67401P1084 OAKTREE SPEC.LEND. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2022 The instrument FFC US67401P1084 OAKTREE SPEC.LEND. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2022

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 390% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
6,92 $ 6,93 $ -0,01 $ -0,14% 02.09./21:57
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US67401P1084 A2H5Z8 7,81 $ 6,20 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 6,80 € +0,74%  12.09.22
Berlin 6,80 € +0,74%  12.09.22
Nasdaq 6,92 $ -0,14%  12.09.22
AMEX 6,925 $ -0,14%  12.09.22
NYSE 6,915 $ -0,29%  12.09.22
Stuttgart 6,80 € -2,86%  12.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Kurssprung: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
27 Fifth Street Finance - 1. Adre. 21.10.17
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...