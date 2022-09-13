Erweiterte Funktionen



CCL Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.09.2022 - CA1249003098




13.09.22 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.09.2022 The instrument 1C9 CA1249003098 CCL IND. INC. CL.-B- EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.09.2022

Aktuell
Jetzt enorme Kursrallye. Unmittelbar vor Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal
Diesen 390% Uran Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Kiplin Metals Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
52,90 $ 52,975 $ -0,075 $ -0,14% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
CA1249003098 869653 58,06 $ 41,61 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		50,00 € -5,66%  26.08.22
Frankfurt 52,50 € +2,94%  12.09.22
Hannover 52,50 € +2,94%  12.09.22
Stuttgart 52,00 € +1,96%  12.09.22
Düsseldorf 52,00 € 0,00%  12.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 52,90 $ -0,14%  12.09.22
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Jetzt massiver Kurssprung: Weltklasse-Übernahme. Massives Kaufsignal. Diese Uran-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 1.619% mit Uranium Energy ($UEC)

Trench Metals Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
  CCL Industries Inc. (CCL-B.TO) 24.04.21
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...