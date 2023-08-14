Erweiterte Funktionen
Lakeland Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.08.2023 - US5117951062
13.08.23 21:42
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.08.2023 The instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.08.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|14,50 $
|14,84 $
|-0,34 $
|-2,29%
|11.08./22:03
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5117951062
|897575
|16,07 $
|10,74 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|68
|Hersteller von Schutzanzügen
|25.04.21
|LAKE Lakeland Industries Inc.
|25.04.21