Lakeland Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.08.2023 - US5117951062




13.08.23 21:42
Das Instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.08.2023 The instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.08.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,50 $ 14,84 $ -0,34 $ -2,29% 11.08./22:03
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5117951062 897575 16,07 $ 10,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,50 € +1,50%  07.08.23
Frankfurt 13,30 € +0,76%  11.08.23
München 13,40 € +0,75%  11.08.23
NYSE 14,00 $ 0,00%  16.06.23
AMEX 11,07 $ 0,00%  02.06.23
Stuttgart 13,20 € -0,75%  11.08.23
Berlin 13,30 € -1,48%  11.08.23
Nasdaq 14,50 $ -2,29%  11.08.23
  = Realtime
