Lakeland Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.08.2023 - US5117951062




11.08.23 00:34
Das Instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.08.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.08.2023 The instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.08.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.08.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
14,84 $ 14,84 $ -   $ 0,00% 11.08./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5117951062 897575 16,07 $ 10,74 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,50 € +0,75%  07.08.23
Berlin 13,50 € +0,75%  10.08.23
Frankfurt 13,20 € 0,00%  10.08.23
München 13,30 € 0,00%  10.08.23
Stuttgart 13,30 € 0,00%  10.08.23
Nasdaq 14,84 $ 0,00%  10.08.23
AMEX 11,07 $ 0,00%  02.06.23
NYSE 14,00 $ -7,16%  16.06.23
  = Realtime
