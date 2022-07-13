Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.07.2022 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2022