Science Applications Internation. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.07.2022 - US8086251076




13.07.22 00:06
Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.07.2022 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
91,50 $ 91,50 $ -   $ 0,00% 12.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8086251076 A1W5U2 95,95 $ 78,10 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		93,00 € +1,64%  11.07.22
Stuttgart 91,00 € +1,11%  12.07.22
AMEX 93,85 $ +0,68%  12.07.22
München 91,50 € 0,00%  12.07.22
NYSE 91,50 $ 0,00%  01:00
Frankfurt 92,00 € -0,54%  12.07.22
Düsseldorf 90,50 € -1,63%  12.07.22
Nasdaq 91,67 $ -1,77%  12.07.22
  = Realtime
