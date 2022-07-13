Erweiterte Funktionen
Science Applications Internation. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.07.2022 - US8086251076
13.07.22 00:06
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.07.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.07.2022 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.07.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2022
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|91,50 $
|91,50 $
|- $
|0,00%
|12.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8086251076
|A1W5U2
|95,95 $
|78,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|93,00 €
|+1,64%
|11.07.22
|Stuttgart
|91,00 €
|+1,11%
|12.07.22
|AMEX
|93,85 $
|+0,68%
|12.07.22
|München
|91,50 €
|0,00%
|12.07.22
|NYSE
|91,50 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Frankfurt
|92,00 €
|-0,54%
|12.07.22
|Düsseldorf
|90,50 €
|-1,63%
|12.07.22
|Nasdaq
|91,67 $
|-1,77%
|12.07.22
= Realtime
