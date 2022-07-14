Erweiterte Funktionen
Gulf Keystone Petroleum - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.07.2022 - BMG4209G2077
14.07.22 00:17
Das Instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.07.2022 The instrument GVP1 BMG4209G2077 GULF KEYSTONE PETR. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.07.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,84 €
|2,80 €
|0,04 €
|+1,43%
|13.07./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG4209G2077
|A2DGZ5
|3,74 €
|1,67 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|2,84 €
|+1,43%
|13.07.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|2,965 $
|+0,51%
|08.07.22
|Frankfurt
|2,78 €
|-2,80%
|13.07.22
|Stuttgart
|2,74 €
|-3,52%
|13.07.22
|Berlin
|2,78 €
|-4,14%
|13.07.22
= Realtime
