Tilgungsanleihe auf Festzins - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.04.2023 - US7601251041
13.04.23 23:51
Das Instrument RTO US7601251041 RENTOKIL INITIAL ADR/5 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.04.2023 The instrument RTO US7601251041 RENTOKIL INITIAL ADR/5 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|92,85 €
|92,93 €
|- €
|0,00%
|13.04./17:30
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE000LB2ZTY6
|LB2ZTY
|98,52 €
|92,27 €
37,60
0,00%
92,85
-0,09%
= Realtime
Aktuell
