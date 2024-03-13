Erweiterte Funktionen
Paramount Global Inc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - US92556H3057
13.03.24 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument VCX US92556H3057 PARAM.GLOB.PRF.A (4/24)25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument VCX US92556H3057 PARAM.GLOB.PRF.A (4/24)25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,10 $
|15,10 $
|- $
|0,00%
|13.03./00:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US92556H3057
|A3CM5W
|32,26 $
|13,33 $
994,34
+0,26%
15,10
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
