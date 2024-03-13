Erweiterte Funktionen

Paramount Global Inc - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - US92556H3057




13.03.24 00:53
Das Instrument VCX US92556H3057 PARAM.GLOB.PRF.A (4/24)25 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument VCX US92556H3057 PARAM.GLOB.PRF.A (4/24)25 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,10 $ 15,10 $ -   $ 0,00% 13.03./00:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US92556H3057 A3CM5W 32,26 $ 13,33 $
Werte im Artikel
994,34 plus
+0,26%
15,10 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
NYSE 15,06 $ +6,13%  12.03.24
Frankfurt 13,40 € +1,52%  12.03.24
Nasdaq 15,10 $ 0,00%  12.03.24
AMEX 14,71 $ 0,00%  29.02.24
  = Realtime
Aktuell
