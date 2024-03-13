Das Instrument CAZ0 US1248308785 CBL + ASS. PROP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument CAZ0 US1248308785 CBL + ASS. PROP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024