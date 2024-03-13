Erweiterte Funktionen
CBL & Associates Properties - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - US1248308785
13.03.24 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument CAZ0 US1248308785 CBL + ASS. PROP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument CAZ0 US1248308785 CBL + ASS. PROP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|22,73 $
|22,73 $
|- $
|0,00%
|12.03./20:41
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1248308785
|A3DAAM
|26,20 $
|19,95 $
