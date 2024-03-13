Erweiterte Funktionen
Galliford Try - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2024 - GB00BKY40Q38
13.03.24 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|2,97 €
|2,97 €
|- €
|0,00%
|12.03./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BKY40Q38
|A2PXFJ
|3,10 €
|1,96 €
Werte im Artikel
2,97
0,00%
99,99
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
