Das Instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024