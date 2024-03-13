Erweiterte Funktionen



13.03.24 00:53
Das Instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.03.2024 The instrument 3WC GB00BKY40Q38 GALLIFORD TRY PLC LS-,50 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
2,97 € 2,97 € -   € 0,00% 12.03./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BKY40Q38 A2PXFJ 3,10 € 1,96 €
Werte im Artikel
2,97 plus
0,00%
99,99 plus
0,00%
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 2,94 € +1,38%  12.03.24
Stuttgart 2,86 € +0,35%  12.03.24
München 2,97 € 0,00%  12.03.24
