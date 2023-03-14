Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Gilead Sciences":
Gilead Sciences - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2023 - US3755581036
14.03.23 00:17
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument GIS US3755581036 GILEAD SCIENCES DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.03.2023 The instrument GIS US3755581036 GILEAD SCIENCES DL-,001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|79,52 $
|79,50 $
|0,02 $
|+0,03%
|14.03./00:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3755581036
|885823
|89,61 $
|57,17 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|74,03 €
|-0,96%
|13.03.23
|Berlin
|74,99 €
|+1,31%
|13.03.23
|Hamburg
|74,99 €
|+1,28%
|13.03.23
|Hannover
|74,75 €
|+0,73%
|13.03.23
|AMEX
|79,50 $
|+0,18%
|13.03.23
|NYSE
|79,505 $
|+0,06%
|13.03.23
|Nasdaq
|79,52 $
|+0,03%
|13.03.23
|München
|74,31 €
|-0,42%
|13.03.23
|Stuttgart
|74,56 €
|-0,61%
|13.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|73,86 €
|-0,70%
|13.03.23
|Xetra
|74,32 €
|-1,28%
|13.03.23
|Frankfurt
|74,00 €
|-1,33%
|13.03.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|3784
|Gilead Sciences mit starken Za.
|06.02.23
|13
|Gilead Medikament gegen Coron.
|24.04.21
|2
|Löschung
|27.11.14
|45
|Biotech-Fundamentalthread
|13.12.13
|1
|10 Aktien, die von Europas Co.
|14.08.13