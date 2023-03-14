Erweiterte Funktionen

Gilead Sciences - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.03.2023 - US3755581036




14.03.23 00:17
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument GIS US3755581036 GILEAD SCIENCES DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.03.2023 The instrument GIS US3755581036 GILEAD SCIENCES DL-,001 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.03.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
79,52 $ 79,50 $ 0,02 $ +0,03% 14.03./00:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US3755581036 885823 89,61 $ 57,17 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		74,03 € -0,96%  13.03.23
Berlin 74,99 € +1,31%  13.03.23
Hamburg 74,99 € +1,28%  13.03.23
Hannover 74,75 € +0,73%  13.03.23
AMEX 79,50 $ +0,18%  13.03.23
NYSE 79,505 $ +0,06%  13.03.23
Nasdaq 79,52 $ +0,03%  13.03.23
München 74,31 € -0,42%  13.03.23
Stuttgart 74,56 € -0,61%  13.03.23
Düsseldorf 73,86 € -0,70%  13.03.23
Xetra 74,32 € -1,28%  13.03.23
Frankfurt 74,00 € -1,33%  13.03.23
