Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2024 - US9897011071
13.02.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2024 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|38,40 €
|37,20 €
|1,20 €
|+3,23%
|13.02./10:15
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9897011071
|856942
|49,35 €
|17,00 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|38,40 €
|+3,23%
|12.02.24
|Frankfurt
|38,00 €
|+2,70%
|08:00
|Stuttgart
|38,00 €
|+2,70%
|08:08
|Berlin
|38,00 €
|+2,70%
|08:08
|Nasdaq
|41,25 $
|+0,02%
|12.02.24
|NYSE
|41,29 $
|0,00%
|12.02.24
|AMEX
|41,21 $
|0,00%
|12.02.24
|Düsseldorf
|37,80 €
|-0,53%
|09:30
