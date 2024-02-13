Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Zions Bancorporation":
 Aktien    


Zions Bancorporation - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2024 - US9897011071




13.02.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2024 The instrument ZB1 US9897011071 ZIONS BANCORPORATION N.A. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2024

Aktuell
Die günstigste Aktie 2024 - 260% Umsatzwachstum und KUV 1
6 Mio. $ frisches Kapital - Diesen 237% Hot Stock jetzt kaufen

Numinus Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
38,40 € 37,20 € 1,20 € +3,23% 13.02./10:15
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9897011071 856942 49,35 € 17,00 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		38,40 € +3,23%  12.02.24
Frankfurt 38,00 € +2,70%  08:00
Stuttgart 38,00 € +2,70%  08:08
Berlin 38,00 € +2,70%  08:08
Nasdaq 41,25 $ +0,02%  12.02.24
NYSE 41,29 $ 0,00%  12.02.24
AMEX 41,21 $ 0,00%  12.02.24
Düsseldorf 37,80 € -0,53%  09:30
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Biotech Aktientip kündigt bahnbrechende News an. Neuer 312% Biotech Hot Stock nach 134.452 mit Biogen ($BIIB)

Vidac Pharma Holding Plc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Antw. Thema Zeit
27 autoverkauf, 1 jahr gewährleistu. 15.02.02
52 Stoiber auf dem Weg nach Be. 13.02.02
17 Jemand Lust auf ein saftiges S. 27.01.02
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...