Lindsay - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2024 - US5355551061
13.02.24 00:56
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2024 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|120,40 €
|122,60 €
|-2,20 €
|-1,79%
|13.02./09:46
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5355551061
|904057
|148,30 €
|101,60 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|120,40 €
|-1,79%
|09.02.24
|München
|122,00 €
|+1,33%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|122,00 €
|+1,33%
|08:05
|Frankfurt
|122,20 €
|+1,16%
|12.02.24
|Berlin
|122,00 €
|+1,16%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|121,80 €
|+0,33%
|09:30
|NYSE
|131,86 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|131,89 $
|0,00%
|12.02.24
|AMEX
|129,48 $
|0,00%
|24.01.24
