Lindsay - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2024 - US5355551061




13.02.24 00:56
Das Instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2024 The instrument LMF US5355551061 LINDSAY CORP. DL 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2024

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
120,40 € 122,60 € -2,20 € -1,79% 13.02./09:46
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5355551061 904057 148,30 € 101,60 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		120,40 € -1,79%  09.02.24
München 122,00 € +1,33%  08:09
Stuttgart 122,00 € +1,33%  08:05
Frankfurt 122,20 € +1,16%  12.02.24
Berlin 122,00 € +1,16%  08:08
Düsseldorf 121,80 € +0,33%  09:30
NYSE 131,86 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 131,89 $ 0,00%  12.02.24
AMEX 129,48 $ 0,00%  24.01.24
  = Realtime
Antw. Thema Zeit
  US5355551061 - Lindsay Corp. 25.04.21
  Lindsay - Strong Buy Umsatz . 18.04.08
