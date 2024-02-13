Erweiterte Funktionen



Lakeland Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2024 - US5117951062




13.02.24 00:56
Das Instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2024 The instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2024

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
16,10 € 16,80 € -0,70 € -4,17% 13.02./10:09
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5117951062 897575 17,40 € 9,85 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		16,10 € -4,17%  08.02.24
München 16,50 € +1,23%  08:00
Frankfurt 16,30 € 0,00%  09:59
Stuttgart 16,50 € 0,00%  08:02
NYSE 18,20 $ 0,00%  01.02.24
Nasdaq 17,96 $ 0,00%  12.02.24
AMEX 17,235 $ 0,00%  10.01.24
Berlin 16,70 € -0,60%  09:20
