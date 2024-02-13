Erweiterte Funktionen
Lakeland Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2024 - US5117951062
13.02.24 00:56
Das Instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2024 The instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|16,10 €
|16,80 €
|-0,70 €
|-4,17%
|13.02./10:09
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5117951062
|897575
|17,40 €
|9,85 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
