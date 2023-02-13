Erweiterte Funktionen
Eli Lilly and Company - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2023 - US5324571083
12.02.23 22:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2023 The instrument LLY US5324571083 ELI LILLY EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|345,12 $
|341,79 $
|3,33 $
|+0,97%
|10.02./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5324571083
|858560
|384,44 $
|231,92 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|323,50 €
|+1,59%
|10.02.23
|Frankfurt
|324,15 €
|+1,76%
|10.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|323,00 €
|+1,56%
|10.02.23
|Xetra
|324,65 €
|+1,48%
|10.02.23
|AMEX
|346,29 $
|+1,30%
|10.02.23
|Stuttgart
|323,55 €
|+1,20%
|10.02.23
|NYSE
|345,12 $
|+0,97%
|10.02.23
|Nasdaq
|345,13 $
|+0,93%
|10.02.23
|München
|319,75 €
|+0,52%
|10.02.23
|Hannover
|319,10 €
|+0,31%
|10.02.23
|Hamburg
|318,35 €
|+0,08%
|10.02.23
|Berlin
|318,00 €
|-0,09%
|10.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|31
|Eli Lilly and Company (WKN: 8.
|03.02.23
|30
|Das 1. Medikament, welches A.
|22.09.22
|13
|Eli Lilly Gewinn + Prognose +,.
|23.11.16
|2
|Diabetes Allianz
|30.05.11
|8
|Pharma - Skandal bei Eli Lilly .
|14.09.09