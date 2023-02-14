Erweiterte Funktionen



14.02.23 00:52
Das Instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 14.02.2023 The instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
15,12 $ 15,24 $ -0,12 $ -0,79% 13.02./22:28
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US5117951062 897575 20,24 $ 11,15 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		13,61 € -4,12%  09.02.23
Frankfurt 13,995 € +2,49%  13.02.23
München 14,035 € +2,45%  13.02.23
Stuttgart 14,00 € +2,19%  13.02.23
NYSE 14,50 $ 0,00%  01.02.23
AMEX 13,16 $ 0,00%  14.12.22
Nasdaq 15,12 $ -0,79%  13.02.23
Berlin 14,19 € -1,32%  13.02.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
