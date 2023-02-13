Erweiterte Funktionen
Lakeland Industries - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2023 - US5117951062
12.02.23 22:43
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2023 The instrument LLI US5117951062 LAKELAND INDS INC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|15,24 $
|14,92 $
|0,32 $
|+2,14%
|10.02./22:28
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US5117951062
|897575
|20,53 $
|11,15 $
= Realtime
Aktuell
