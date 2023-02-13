Erweiterte Funktionen
Suncorp Group Ltd - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 14.02.2023 - AU000000SUN6
12.02.23 22:43
Das Instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 14.02.2023 The instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 14.02.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,14 $
|8,28 $
|0,86 $
|+10,39%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SUN6
|886254
|9,14 $
|7,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,00 €
|-4,19%
|02.02.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,14 $
|+10,39%
|10.02.23
|Düsseldorf
|8,30 €
|+1,84%
|10.02.23
|Frankfurt
|8,25 €
|+1,23%
|10.02.23
|Stuttgart
|8,25 €
|+0,61%
|10.02.23
|Berlin
|8,25 €
|+0,61%
|10.02.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
