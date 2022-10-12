Erweiterte Funktionen
Science Applications Internation. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.10.2022 - US8086251076
12.10.22 00:07
Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.10.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.10.2022 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.10.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.10.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|91,91 $
|91,91 $
|- $
|0,00%
|11.10./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8086251076
|A1W5U2
|97,76 $
|78,10 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|95,50 €
|+0,53%
|10.10.22
|Frankfurt
|94,50 €
|+1,07%
|11.10.22
|München
|95,00 €
|+1,06%
|11.10.22
|Stuttgart
|94,00 €
|0,00%
|11.10.22
|NYSE
|91,91 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|91,85 $
|0,00%
|11.10.22
|AMEX
|92,69 $
|-0,05%
|11.10.22
|Düsseldorf
|94,00 €
|-1,05%
|11.10.22
= Realtime
