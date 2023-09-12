Erweiterte Funktionen
Valley National Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.09.2023 - US9197941076
11.09.23 23:56
Das Instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.09.2023 The instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,06 $
|9,12 $
|-0,06 $
|-0,66%
|11.09./23:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9197941076
|874148
|13,06 $
|6,39 $
