Valley National Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.09.2023 - US9197941076




11.09.23 23:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.09.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.09.2023 The instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.09.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
9,06 $ 9,12 $ -0,06 $ -0,66% 11.09./23:24
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9197941076 874148 13,06 $ 6,39 $
Tradegate (RT) 		8,25 € -2,37%  22.08.23
Frankfurt 8,40 € +0,60%  11.09.23
Stuttgart 8,40 € +0,60%  11.09.23
Nasdaq 9,06 $ -0,66%  11.09.23
NYSE 9,06 $ -0,82%  11.09.23
AMEX 9,045 $ -0,82%  11.09.23
  = Realtime
