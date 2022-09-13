Erweiterte Funktionen
13.09.22 00:04
Das Instrument C83 US13462K1097 CAMPING WORLD CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.09.2022 The instrument C83 US13462K1097 CAMPING WORLD CL.A DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|70,97 $
|70,75 $
|- $
|0,00%
|02.09./22:01
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US2005251036
|859672
|74,60 $
|61,87 $
70,97
+0,31%
32,24
0,00%
-
0,00%
= Realtime
Aktuell
