Cosco Shipping Ports - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.09.2022 - BMG2442N1048
11.09.22 21:57
Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.09.2022 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,64368 $
|0,6622 $
|-0,0185 $
|-2,80%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|BMG2442N1048
|897981
|0,94 $
|0,64 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,6485 €
|-2,55%
|29.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|0,648 €
|+1,01%
|09.09.22
|Frankfurt
|0,644 €
|+0,63%
|09.09.22
|Stuttgart
|0,644 €
|+0,16%
|09.09.22
|München
|0,663 €
|0,00%
|09.09.22
|Berlin
|0,644 €
|-0,08%
|09.09.22
|Hamburg
|0,6435 €
|-0,16%
|09.09.22
|Hannover
|0,6435 €
|-0,16%
|09.09.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,64368 $
|-2,80%
|08.09.22
= Realtime
