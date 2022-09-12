Erweiterte Funktionen



Cosco Shipping Ports - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.09.2022 - BMG2442N1048




11.09.22 21:57
Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.09.2022 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,64368 $ 0,6622 $ -0,0185 $ -2,80% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
BMG2442N1048 897981 0,94 $ 0,64 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		0,6485 € -2,55%  29.08.22
Düsseldorf 0,648 € +1,01%  09.09.22
Frankfurt 0,644 € +0,63%  09.09.22
Stuttgart 0,644 € +0,16%  09.09.22
München 0,663 € 0,00%  09.09.22
Berlin 0,644 € -0,08%  09.09.22
Hamburg 0,6435 € -0,16%  09.09.22
Hannover 0,6435 € -0,16%  09.09.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 0,64368 $ -2,80%  08.09.22
