Das Instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.09.2022 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.09.2022 The instrument CTH BMG2442N1048 COSCO SHIP.PORT.LTD.HD-10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.09.2022 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.09.2022