KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.07.2023 - GB00BNYKB709




12.07.23 23:46
Das Instrument 8R9 GB00BNYKB709 KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.07.2023 The instrument 8R9 GB00BNYKB709 KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.07.2023

Aktuell
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,46 € 3,36 € 0,10 € +2,98% 12.07./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BNYKB709 A3CQR6 3,76 € 1,52 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 3,46 € +2,98%  12.07.23
Frankfurt 3,42 € +1,18%  12.07.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
