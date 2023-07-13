Erweiterte Funktionen
KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.07.2023 - GB00BNYKB709
12.07.23 23:46
Das Instrument 8R9 GB00BNYKB709 KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.07.2023 The instrument 8R9 GB00BNYKB709 KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,46 €
|3,36 €
|0,10 €
|+2,98%
|12.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|GB00BNYKB709
|A3CQR6
|3,76 €
|1,52 €
