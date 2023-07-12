Das Instrument 8R9 GB00BNYKB709 KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.07.2023 The instrument 8R9 GB00BNYKB709 KITWAVE GROUP PLC LS -,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.07.2023