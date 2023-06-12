Erweiterte Funktionen
CBL & Associates Properties - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2023 - US1248308785
11.06.23 21:37
Das Instrument CAZ0 US1248308785 CBL + ASS. PROP. DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.06.2023 The instrument CAZ0 US1248308785 CBL + ASS. PROP. DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|23,30 $
|23,73 $
|-0,43 $
|-1,81%
|09.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US1248308785
|A3DAAM
|32,38 $
|21,21 $
Aktuell
