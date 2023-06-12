Erweiterte Funktionen



CBO TERRITORIA - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2023 - FR0010193979




11.06.23 21:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 0B0 FR0010193979 CBO TERRITORIA EO 1,32 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.06.2023 The instrument 0B0 FR0010193979 CBO TERRITORIA EO 1,32 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,2 Billionen EUR Lithium
Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA) - Autoriese steigt mit 76 Mio. EUR ein

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
3,81 € 3,80 € 0,01 € +0,26% 09.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
FR0010193979 A0E9TF 3,81 € 3,58 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Stuttgart 3,81 € +0,26%  09.06.23
Frankfurt 3,78 € 0,00%  09.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeals in wenigen Tagen - Massives Kaufsignal - 444% Drohnen Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...