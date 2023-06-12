Erweiterte Funktionen
CBO TERRITORIA - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2023 - FR0010193979
11.06.23 21:37
Das Instrument 0B0 FR0010193979 CBO TERRITORIA EO 1,32 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.06.2023 The instrument 0B0 FR0010193979 CBO TERRITORIA EO 1,32 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|3,81 €
|3,80 €
|0,01 €
|+0,26%
|09.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|FR0010193979
|A0E9TF
|3,81 €
|3,58 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
