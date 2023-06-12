Das Instrument 0B0 FR0010193979 CBO TERRITORIA EO 1,32 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.06.2023 The instrument 0B0 FR0010193979 CBO TERRITORIA EO 1,32 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2023