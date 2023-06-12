Erweiterte Funktionen
Euwax - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2023 - DE0005660104
11.06.23 21:37
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument EUX DE0005660104 EUWAX AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.06.2023 The instrument EUX DE0005660104 EUWAX AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|57,00 €
|58,00 €
|-1,00 €
|-1,72%
|09.06./21:58
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|DE0005660104
|566010
|59,50 €
|50,50 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|57,00 €
|-1,72%
|09.06.23
|Stuttgart
|58,00 €
|+3,57%
|09.06.23
|Frankfurt
|57,00 €
|0,00%
|09.06.23
|München
|57,00 €
|0,00%
|09.06.23
|Berlin
|57,00 €
|-0,87%
|09.06.23
|Düsseldorf
|56,00 €
|-0,88%
|09.06.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
