Euwax - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.06.2023 - DE0005660104




11.06.23 21:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument EUX DE0005660104 EUWAX AG O.N. EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.06.2023 The instrument EUX DE0005660104 EUWAX AG O.N. EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.06.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
57,00 € 58,00 € -1,00 € -1,72% 09.06./21:58
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
DE0005660104 566010 59,50 € 50,50 €
Tradegate (RT) 		57,00 € -1,72%  09.06.23
Stuttgart 58,00 € +3,57%  09.06.23
Frankfurt 57,00 € 0,00%  09.06.23
München 57,00 € 0,00%  09.06.23
Berlin 57,00 € -0,87%  09.06.23
Düsseldorf 56,00 € -0,88%  09.06.23
Antw. Thema Zeit
320 ▶ Der Dividendenthread 26.08.21
13 Euwax unauffällig Richtung AT. 24.04.21
  Euwax AG - Geile Adhoc: 7,1. 16.05.07
88 EUWAX BROKER:Kurs 11€/Gew. 23.05.06
1 kann mir das mal jemand erklä. 20.04.04
