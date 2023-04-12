Das Instrument AJZ MX01AC100006 ARCA CONTINENT.SAB DE CV EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.04.2023 The instrument AJZ MX01AC100006 ARCA CONTINENT.SAB DE CV EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.04.2023