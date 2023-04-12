Erweiterte Funktionen
Arca Continental SAB - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.04.2023 - MX01AC100006
11.04.23 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument AJZ MX01AC100006 ARCA CONTINENT.SAB DE CV EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.04.2023 The instrument AJZ MX01AC100006 ARCA CONTINENT.SAB DE CV EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|9,12 $
|9,07 $
|0,05 $
|+0,55%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|MX01AC100006
|A1JBMK
|9,25 $
|6,08 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|8,20 €
|+1,86%
|11.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,12 $
|+0,55%
|10.04.23
