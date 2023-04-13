Erweiterte Funktionen

Foxtons Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.04.2023 - GB00BCKFY513




13.04.23 00:04
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.04.2023 The instrument FXG GB00BCKFY513 FOXTONS GROUP PLC LS-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.04.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,434 € 0,444 € -0,01 € -2,25% 13.04./09:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
GB00BCKFY513 A1W5AS 0,56 € 0,30 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
München 0,456 € 0,00%  08:16
Berlin 0,434 € -0,91%  08:16
Frankfurt 0,434 € -2,25%  08:06
  = Realtime
