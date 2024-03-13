Erweiterte Funktionen

Valley National Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.03.2024 - US9197941076




13.03.24 00:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 The instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,015 $ 8,14 $ -0,125 $ -1,54% 13.03./00:48
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9197941076 874148 11,22 $ 6,39 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,30 € -0,68%  01.03.24
Frankfurt 7,35 € +2,08%  12.03.24
Stuttgart 7,30 € +1,39%  12.03.24
NYSE 8,02 $ -1,47%  12.03.24
Nasdaq 8,015 $ -1,54%  12.03.24
AMEX 8,005 $ -1,90%  12.03.24
  = Realtime
