Valley National Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.03.2024 - US9197941076




12.03.24 00:34
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.03.2024 The instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,185 $ 8,14 $ 0,045 $ +0,55% 11.03./21:32
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US9197941076 874148 11,22 $ 6,39 $
Tradegate (RT) 		7,30 € -2,01%  01.03.24
NYSE 8,185 $ +0,55%  11.03.24
Nasdaq 8,185 $ +0,55%  11.03.24
AMEX 8,165 $ +0,06%  11.03.24
Stuttgart 7,20 € -0,69%  11.03.24
Frankfurt 7,20 € -2,70%  11.03.24
  = Realtime
