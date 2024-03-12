Erweiterte Funktionen
Valley National Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.03.2024 - US9197941076
12.03.24 00:34
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.03.2024 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 13.03.2024 The instrument VNB US9197941076 VALLEY NATL BANCORP EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 12.03.2024 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,185 $
|8,14 $
|0,045 $
|+0,55%
|11.03./21:32
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9197941076
|874148
|11,22 $
|6,39 $
