Erweiterte Funktionen
SBA Communications - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.03.2024 - US78410G1040
13.03.24 00:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 4SB US78410G1040 SBA COMMUNICAT. A DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.03.2024 The instrument 4SB US78410G1040 SBA COMMUNICAT. A DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.03.2024
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|219,83 $
|223,75 $
|-3,92 $
|-1,75%
|12.03./22:21
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US78410G1040
|A2DKP8
|267,42 $
|185,73 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|202,90 €
|-0,93%
|12.03.24
|Frankfurt
|205,40 €
|+0,93%
|12.03.24
|Hamburg
|203,10 €
|+0,35%
|12.03.24
|Hannover
|203,10 €
|+0,35%
|12.03.24
|Berlin
|204,20 €
|+0,34%
|12.03.24
|München
|204,10 €
|+0,29%
|12.03.24
|Stuttgart
|201,40 €
|-0,93%
|12.03.24
|Nasdaq
|219,83 $
|-1,75%
|12.03.24
|AMEX
|219,87 $
|-1,76%
|12.03.24
|NYSE
|220,02 $
|-1,79%
|12.03.24
|Düsseldorf
|200,00 €
|-2,20%
|12.03.24
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|1
|SBA Communications ( WKN: .
|03.04.23