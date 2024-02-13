Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "New York Community Bancorp":
New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.02.2024 - US6494451031
13.02.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2024 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2024
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,60 €
|4,545 €
|0,055 €
|+1,21%
|13.02./10:16
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US6494451031
|889375
|12,66 €
|3,26 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,60 €
|+1,21%
|08:44
|Frankfurt
|4,545 €
|+2,36%
|12.02.24
|NYSE
|4,89 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|4,895 $
|0,00%
|12.02.24
|AMEX
|4,895 $
|0,00%
|12.02.24
|Berlin
|4,49 €
|-0,66%
|08:09
|Stuttgart
|4,49 €
|-2,18%
|08:08
|Düsseldorf
|4,47 €
|-3,46%
|08:12
Aktuell
