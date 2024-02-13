Erweiterte Funktionen

New York Community Bancorp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 13.02.2024 - US6494451031




13.02.24 00:56
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 13.02.2024 The instrument QC1 US6494451031 NY COM.BANC. DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 13.02.2024

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
4,60 € 4,545 € 0,055 € +1,21% 13.02./10:16
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US6494451031 889375 12,66 € 3,26 €
Tradegate (RT) 		4,60 € +1,21%  08:44
Frankfurt 4,545 € +2,36%  12.02.24
NYSE 4,89 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 4,895 $ 0,00%  12.02.24
AMEX 4,895 $ 0,00%  12.02.24
Berlin 4,49 € -0,66%  08:09
Stuttgart 4,49 € -2,18%  08:08
Düsseldorf 4,47 € -3,46%  08:12
