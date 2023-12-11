Erweiterte Funktionen
Nexus Uranium Corp - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.12.2023 - LU1598689153
10.12.23 22:06
Das Instrument LGWU LU1598689153 LYX.-L.MSCIEMUSCDRUETF D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2023 The instrument LGWU LU1598689153 LYX.-L.MSCIEMUSCDRUETF D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,4214 $
|0,40 $
|0,0214 $
|+5,35%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CA65345P1018
|A3EXYF
|0,82 $
|0,050 $
0,25
+12,31%
10,25
+8,47%
0,42
+5,35%
0,13
+1,45%
334,20
-1,08%
3,16
-4,24%
0,93
-12,25%
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|0,405 €
|-3,57%
|08.12.23
|Berlin
|0,42 €
|+8,81%
|08.12.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|0,4214 $
|+5,35%
|08.12.23
|München
|0,405 €
|+2,27%
|08.12.23
|Stuttgart
|0,4027 €
|+1,23%
|08.12.23
|Frankfurt
|0,391 €
|+0,26%
|08.12.23
= Realtime
