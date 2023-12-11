Das Instrument LGWU LU1598689153 LYX.-L.MSCIEMUSCDRUETF D ETF wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.12.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.12.2023 The instrument LGWU LU1598689153 LYX.-L.MSCIEMUSCDRUETF D ETF has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.12.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.12.2023