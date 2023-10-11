Erweiterte Funktionen
Science Applications Internation. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.10.2023 - US8086251076
10.10.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.10.2023 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|112,01 $
|112,01 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US8086251076
|A1W5U2
|123,53 $
|88,50 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|100,00 €
|-5,66%
|06.10.23
|München
|105,00 €
|+5,00%
|10.10.23
|Stuttgart
|103,00 €
|+4,04%
|10.10.23
|Frankfurt
|105,00 €
|+3,96%
|10.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|105,00 €
|+1,94%
|10.10.23
|AMEX
|113,205 $
|+1,94%
|10.10.23
|NYSE
|112,01 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|112,02 $
|0,00%
|10.10.23
