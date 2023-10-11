Erweiterte Funktionen



Science Applications Internation. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.10.2023 - US8086251076




10.10.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.10.2023 The instrument 85S US8086251076 SCIENCE APPL.INT.CORP.NEW EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.10.2023

Aktuell
Riesendeals in Kürze - Diese KI-Aktie steigt 500%
Neuer AI Hot Stock nach 144.636% mit NVIDIA ($NVDA) und 180.548% mit Microsoft ($MSFT)

Vice Health and Wellness Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
112,01 $ 112,01 $ -   $ 0,00% 10.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US8086251076 A1W5U2 123,53 $ 88,50 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		100,00 € -5,66%  06.10.23
München 105,00 € +5,00%  10.10.23
Stuttgart 103,00 € +4,04%  10.10.23
Frankfurt 105,00 € +3,96%  10.10.23
Düsseldorf 105,00 € +1,94%  10.10.23
AMEX 113,205 $ +1,94%  10.10.23
NYSE 112,01 $ 0,00%  01:00
Nasdaq 112,02 $ 0,00%  10.10.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium-Lagerstätte 764 Mio. USD wert - 18 mal mehr als Börsenwert. Diese Lithium-Aktie jetzt kaufen nach 29.455% mit AVZ Minerals ($AVZ)

Tantalex Lithium Resources Corporation
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...