Erweiterte Funktionen
Harmony Gold Mining ADR - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.10.2023 - US4132163001
11.10.23 23:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument HAM US4132163001 HARMONY GD MNG ADRRC,-50 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.10.2023 The instrument HAM US4132163001 HARMONY GD MNG ADRRC,-50 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.10.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|4,54 $
|4,25 $
|0,29 $
|+6,82%
|11.10./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US4132163001
|864439
|5,43 $
|2,48 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|4,22 €
|+4,98%
|11.10.23
|Frankfurt
|4,30 €
|+10,26%
|11.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|4,26 €
|+7,04%
|11.10.23
|Berlin
|4,26 €
|+7,04%
|11.10.23
|NYSE
|4,54 $
|+6,82%
|11.10.23
|Nasdaq
|4,545 $
|+6,82%
|11.10.23
|AMEX
|4,54 $
|+6,70%
|11.10.23
|Stuttgart
|4,20 €
|+6,60%
|11.10.23
|Hamburg
|3,98 €
|+4,74%
|11.10.23
|Hannover
|3,98 €
|+4,74%
|11.10.23
|München
|3,98 €
|+4,74%
|11.10.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|81
|Harmony Gold Mining. Tradingc.
|16.08.21
|9
|Harmony Gold auf Jahrestief,wi.
|02.06.07
|Harmony Gold -- Matter Glanz
|13.06.05
|Harmony Gold führt Übernahme.
|17.12.04