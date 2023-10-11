Erweiterte Funktionen



Abbott Laboratories - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.10.2023 - US0028241000




10.10.23 23:53
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.10.2023 The instrument ABL US0028241000 ABBOTT LABS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.10.2023

hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
97,56 $ 97,56 $ -   $ 0,00% 10.10./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
US0028241000 850103 115,83 $ 93,27 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		92,14 € +0,64%  10.10.23
Hannover 92,78 € +1,65%  10.10.23
Düsseldorf 92,26 € +1,44%  10.10.23
Xetra 92,42 € +1,25%  10.10.23
AMEX 97,505 $ +0,87%  10.10.23
Nasdaq 97,57 $ +0,84%  10.10.23
Frankfurt 91,47 € +0,67%  10.10.23
Berlin 91,96 € +0,52%  10.10.23
München 91,50 € 0,00%  10.10.23
NYSE 97,56 $ 0,00%  01:00
Stuttgart 91,34 € -0,26%  10.10.23
Hamburg 91,27 € -0,48%  10.10.23
  = Realtime
