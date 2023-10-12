Erweiterte Funktionen

11.10.23 23:38
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.10.2023 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.10.2023

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,64 € 8,60 € 0,04 € +0,47% 11.10./21:59
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
JE00B8KF9B49 A1J2BZ 12,20 € 8,17 €
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		8,64 € +0,47%  11.10.23
Hannover 8,61 € +2,50%  11.10.23
Frankfurt 8,48 € +0,83%  11.10.23
München 8,48 € +0,83%  11.10.23
Berlin 8,48 € +0,83%  11.10.23
Stuttgart 8,61 € +0,47%  11.10.23
Düsseldorf 8,55 € +0,12%  11.10.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 9,00 $ -2,23%  10.10.23
