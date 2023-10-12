Erweiterte Funktionen
Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "WPP":
WPP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.10.2023 - JE00B8KF9B49
11.10.23 23:38
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.10.2023 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.10.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,64 €
|8,60 €
|0,04 €
|+0,47%
|11.10./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B8KF9B49
|A1J2BZ
|12,20 €
|8,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,64 €
|+0,47%
|11.10.23
|Hannover
|8,61 €
|+2,50%
|11.10.23
|Frankfurt
|8,48 €
|+0,83%
|11.10.23
|München
|8,48 €
|+0,83%
|11.10.23
|Berlin
|8,48 €
|+0,83%
|11.10.23
|Stuttgart
|8,61 €
|+0,47%
|11.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|8,55 €
|+0,12%
|11.10.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,00 $
|-2,23%
|10.10.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|9
|WPP plc (WKN: A1J2BZ)
|31.07.19