WPP - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.10.2023 - JE00B8KF9B49
10.10.23 23:53
Das Instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.10.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.10.2023 The instrument 0WP JE00B8KF9B49 WPP PLC LS-,10 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.10.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.10.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,65 €
|8,51 €
|0,14 €
|+1,65%
|10.10./21:59
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|JE00B8KF9B49
|A1J2BZ
|12,20 €
|8,17 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|8,65 €
|+1,65%
|10.10.23
|Stuttgart
|8,60 €
|+2,38%
|10.10.23
|Düsseldorf
|8,54 €
|+1,79%
|10.10.23
|Frankfurt
|8,41 €
|+1,45%
|10.10.23
|München
|8,41 €
|+1,45%
|10.10.23
|Berlin
|8,41 €
|+1,45%
|10.10.23
|Hannover
|8,40 €
|+1,33%
|10.10.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|9,00 $
|+1,01%
|10.10.23
