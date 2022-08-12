Erweiterte Funktionen
Suncorp Group Ltd - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2022 - AU000000SUN6
11.08.22 23:56
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.08.2022 The instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2022
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|8,28 $
|8,05 $
|0,23 $
|+2,86%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|AU000000SUN6
|886254
|8,95 $
|7,25 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|7,95 €
|-0,63%
|04.08.22
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|8,28 $
|+2,86%
|10.08.22
|Stuttgart
|7,95 €
|+2,58%
|11.08.22
|Berlin
|7,95 €
|+2,58%
|11.08.22
|Frankfurt
|7,90 €
|+1,94%
|11.08.22
|Düsseldorf
|7,90 €
|-0,63%
|11.08.22
= Realtime
