Suncorp Group Ltd - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.08.2022 - AU000000SUN6




11.08.22 23:56
Das Instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.08.2022 The instrument SU4 AU000000SUN6 SUNCORP GROUP LTD. EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.08.2022

Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
8,28 $ 8,05 $ 0,23 $ +2,86% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
AU000000SUN6 886254 8,95 $ 7,25 $
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
 
Tradegate (RT) 		7,95 € -0,63%  04.08.22
Nasdaq OTC Other 8,28 $ +2,86%  10.08.22
Stuttgart 7,95 € +2,58%  11.08.22
Berlin 7,95 € +2,58%  11.08.22
Frankfurt 7,90 € +1,94%  11.08.22
Düsseldorf 7,90 € -0,63%  11.08.22
