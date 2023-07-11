Erweiterte Funktionen
TSOGO SUN LTD. - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.07.2023 - ZAE000273116
10.07.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument G5E ZAE000273116 TSOGO SUN LTD. RC -,02 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.07.2023 The instrument G5E ZAE000273116 TSOGO SUN LTD. RC -,02 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,575 €
|0,575 €
|- €
|0,00%
|10.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000273116
|A2PNRB
|0,62 €
|0,57 €
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.