Das Instrument 2N8 US3793782018 GLOBAL NET LEASE DL-,01 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.07.2023 The instrument 2N8 US3793782018 GLOBAL NET LEASE DL-,01 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.07.2023