Global Net Lease - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.07.2023 - US3793782018
10.07.23 23:52
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 2N8 US3793782018 GLOBAL NET LEASE DL-,01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.07.2023 The instrument 2N8 US3793782018 GLOBAL NET LEASE DL-,01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.07.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|10,78 $
|10,78 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.07./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US3793782018
|A2DL1B
|15,29 $
|8,90 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|9,82 €
|+1,03%
|10.07.23
|Frankfurt
|9,86 €
|+0,82%
|10.07.23
|Berlin
|9,82 €
|+0,61%
|10.07.23
|Stuttgart
|9,70 €
|+0,21%
|10.07.23
|NYSE
|10,78 $
|0,00%
|01:00
|Nasdaq
|10,775 $
|0,00%
|10.07.23
|AMEX
|10,79 $
|0,00%
|10.07.23
|Düsseldorf
|9,76 €
|-0,20%
|10.07.23
