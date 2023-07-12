Das Instrument 206H CNE100001YQ9 HUATAI SECURIT.CO.H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.07.2023 The instrument 206H CNE100001YQ9 HUATAI SECURIT.CO.H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.07.2023