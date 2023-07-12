Erweiterte Funktionen
Huatai Securities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.07.2023 - CNE100001YQ9
12.07.23 00:05
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 206H CNE100001YQ9 HUATAI SECURIT.CO.H YC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.07.2023 The instrument 206H CNE100001YQ9 HUATAI SECURIT.CO.H YC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.07.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|1,05 €
|1,12 €
|-0,07 €
|-6,25%
|11.07./21:24
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|CNE100001YQ9
|A14TPY
|1,36 €
|- €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|1,05 €
|-6,25%
|15.03.23
|Düsseldorf
|1,08 €
|0,00%
|11.07.23
|Frankfurt
|1,06 €
|0,00%
|11.07.23
|Stuttgart
|1,09 €
|0,00%
|11.07.23
|Berlin
|1,09 €
|0,00%
|11.07.23
= Realtime
