Das Instrument 206H CNE100001YQ9 HUATAI SECURIT.CO.H YC 1 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.07.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.07.2023 The instrument 206H CNE100001YQ9 HUATAI SECURIT.CO.H YC 1 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.07.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.07.2023