CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.06.2023 - KYG2120H1065
11.06.23 21:37
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2023 The instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,412 €
|0,414 €
|-0,002 €
|-0,48%
|09.06./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|KYG2120H1065
|A2PE7R
|0,45 €
|0,34 €
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Frankfurt
|0,412 €
|-0,48%
|09.06.23
