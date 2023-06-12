Erweiterte Funktionen



CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.06.2023 - KYG2120H1065




11.06.23 21:37
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.06.2023 The instrument 45Y KYG2120H1065 CHINA RISUN GROUP HD-,10 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.06.2023

Aktuell
Eilt: Lithium Hot Stock entdeckt 1,2 Billionen EUR Lithium
Abnahmedeal mit Volkswagen ($VOW) und Stellantis ($STLA) - Autoriese steigt mit 76 Mio. EUR ein

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
0,412 € 0,414 € -0,002 € -0,48% 09.06./22:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
KYG2120H1065 A2PE7R 0,45 € 0,34 €
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Frankfurt 0,412 € -0,48%  09.06.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
Riesendeals in wenigen Tagen - Massives Kaufsignal - 444% Drohnen Aktientip jetzt kaufen nach 1.546% mit Rheinmetall ($RHM) und 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX)

Draganfly Inc.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...