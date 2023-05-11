Erweiterte Funktionen
United Parcel Service B - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.05.2023 - US9113121068
10.05.23 23:44
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.05.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.05.2023 The instrument UPAB US9113121068 UNITED PARCEL SE.B DL-01 EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.05.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.05.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|171,57 $
|171,57 $
|- $
|0,00%
|10.05./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|US9113121068
|929198
|209,39 $
|154,91 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|
|156,14 €
|-1,06%
|10.05.23
|NYSE
|171,57 $
|0,00%
|00:30
|Nasdaq
|171,54 $
|0,00%
|10.05.23
|Stuttgart
|157,46 €
|-0,15%
|10.05.23
|München
|158,36 €
|-0,25%
|10.05.23
|Hannover
|157,34 €
|-0,43%
|10.05.23
|Hamburg
|157,28 €
|-0,57%
|10.05.23
|AMEX
|171,47 $
|-0,87%
|10.05.23
|Berlin
|156,12 €
|-1,01%
|10.05.23
|Xetra
|156,90 €
|-1,05%
|10.05.23
|Düsseldorf
|155,32 €
|-1,35%
|10.05.23
|Frankfurt
|157,28 €
|-1,55%
|10.05.23
= Realtime
Aktuell
Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
|Antw.
|Thema
|Zeit
|31
|United Parcel Service Paketdien.
|01.02.23