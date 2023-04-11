Das Instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.04.2023 The instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.04.2023