Growthpoint Properities - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.04.2023 - ZAE000179420
10.04.23 21:41
Das Instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY wird cum Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 11.04.2023 und ex Dividende/Zinsen am 12.04.2023 The instrument G5JA ZAE000179420 GROWTHPOINT PPTYS EQUITY has its pre-dividend/interest day on 11.04.2023 and its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.04.2023
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|0,675 €
|0,675 €
|- €
|0,00%
|06.04./22:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000179420
|A1W3J7
|0,91 €
|0,63 €
