Nedbank Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.04.2023 - ZAE000004875
11.04.23 23:55
Xetra Newsboard
Das Instrument NCO ZAE000004875 NEDBANK GROUP LTD. RC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.04.2023 The instrument NCO ZAE000004875 NEDBANK GROUP LTD. RC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.04.2023
Aktuelle Kursinformationen
|Kurs
|Vortag
|Veränderung
|Datum/Zeit
|11,068 $
|12,205 $
|-1,137 $
|-9,32%
|01.01./01:00
|ISIN
|WKN
|Jahreshoch
|Jahrestief
|ZAE000004875
|864784
|14,30 $
|10,03 $
|Handelsplatz
|Letzter
|Veränderung
|Zeit
|Düsseldorf
|10,90 €
|0,00%
|11.04.23
|München
|11,20 €
|0,00%
|11.04.23
|Stuttgart
|11,00 €
|0,00%
|11.04.23
|Frankfurt
|11,00 €
|-0,90%
|11.04.23
|Hannover
|11,00 €
|-0,90%
|11.04.23
|Nasdaq OTC Other
|11,068 $
|-9,32%
|10.04.23
= Realtime
