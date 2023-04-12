Erweiterte Funktionen

Weitere Suchergebnisse zu "Nedbank Group":
 Aktien    


Nedbank Group - XFRA : DIVIDEND/INTEREST INFORMATION - 12.04.2023 - ZAE000004875




11.04.23 23:55
Xetra Newsboard

Das Instrument NCO ZAE000004875 NEDBANK GROUP LTD. RC 1 EQUITY wird ex Dividende/Zinsen gehandelt am 12.04.2023 The instrument NCO ZAE000004875 NEDBANK GROUP LTD. RC 1 EQUITY has its ex-dividend/interest day on 12.04.2023

Aktuell
550% Drone Hot Stock erhält 8 Mio. $ - Riesendeals voraus
nach 25.947% mit Raytheon ($RTX) und 37.503% mit Northrop Grumman ($NOC)

Draganfly Inc.




 
 
Artikelsuche mehr >
hier klicken zur Chartansicht

Aktuelle Kursinformationen mehr >
Kurs Vortag Veränderung Datum/Zeit
11,068 $ 12,205 $ -1,137 $ -9,32% 01.01./01:00
 
ISIN WKN Jahreshoch Jahrestief
ZAE000004875 864784 14,30 $ 10,03 $
Weitere Börsenplätze mehr >
Handelsplatz Letzter Veränderung  Zeit
Düsseldorf 10,90 € 0,00%  11.04.23
München 11,20 € 0,00%  11.04.23
Stuttgart 11,00 € 0,00%  11.04.23
Frankfurt 11,00 € -0,90%  11.04.23
Hannover 11,00 € -0,90%  11.04.23
Nasdaq OTC Other 11,068 $ -9,32%  10.04.23
  = Realtime
Aktuell
AR Hot Stock launcht SDK-Version für 44 Mrd. $ Markt Indoor-Navigation. Nach 3.900% mit NexTech AR ($NEXCF) und 6.307% mit Take-Two Interactive ($TTWO)

ARway Corp.
Aktien des Tages
  

Jetzt für den kostenfreien Newsletter "Aktien des Tages" anmelden und keinen Artikel unseres exklusiven Labels AC Research mehr verpassen.

Das Abonnement kann jederzeit wieder beendet werden.

Meistgelesene Artikel
Aktuelle Diskussionen
Es ist noch kein Thema vorhanden.
RSS Feeds




Bitte warten...